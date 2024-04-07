 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 9: Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics, 1:40 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers (6-2) vs. Oakland A's (2-7)

Time/Place: 1:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Athletics Nation
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Joe Boyle (0-1, 23.63)

Game 9 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Flaherty 6.0 30.4 5.9 3.59 0.1
Boyle 2.2 19.0 19.0 4.76 0.0

Game 9 Lineups

ATHLETICS TIGERS
Abraham Toro - 3B Parker Meadows - CF
Zack Gelof - 2B Riley Greene - LF
JJ Bleday - CF Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Brent Rooker - RF Kerry Carpenter - RF
Seth Brown - LF Colt Keith - 2B
J.D. Davis - DH Mark Canha - DH
Ryan Noda - 1B Gio Urshela - 3B
Shea Langeliers - C Zach McKinstry - SS
Nick Allen - SS Carson Kelly - C

