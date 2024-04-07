Time/Place: 1:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Athletics Nation
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Joe Boyle (0-1, 23.63)
Game 9 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Flaherty
|6.0
|30.4
|5.9
|3.59
|0.1
|Boyle
|2.2
|19.0
|19.0
|4.76
|0.0
Game 9 Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|TIGERS
|ATHLETICS
|TIGERS
|Abraham Toro - 3B
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Zack Gelof - 2B
|Riley Greene - LF
|JJ Bleday - CF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Brent Rooker - RF
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Seth Brown - LF
|Colt Keith - 2B
|J.D. Davis - DH
|Mark Canha - DH
|Ryan Noda - 1B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Shea Langeliers - C
|Zach McKinstry - SS
|Nick Allen - SS
|Carson Kelly - C
