Game 11: Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (6-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-2)

Time/Place: 12:35 p.m., PNC Park
SB Nation Site: Bucs Dugout
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs. LHP Martín Pérez (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Game 11 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Mize 4.1 19.0 9.5 3.41 0.1
Pérez 11.0 16.3 10.2 4.27 0.1

Game 11 Lineups

TIGERS PIRATES
Matt Vierling - CF Jared Triolo - 2B
Mark Canha - RF Bryan Reynolds - DH
Riley Greene - LF Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Jack Suwinski - LF
Gio Urshela - 3B Edward Olivares - RF
Colt Keith - 2B Rowdy Tellez - 1B
Carson Kelly - C Michael Taylor - CF
Javier Baez - SS Henry Davis - C
Jake Rogers - DH Alika Williams - SS

