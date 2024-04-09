Detroit Tigers (6-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-2)
Time/Place: 12:35 p.m., PNC Park
SB Nation Site: Bucs Dugout
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs. LHP Martín Pérez (1-0, 2.45 ERA)
Game 11 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Mize
|4.1
|19.0
|9.5
|3.41
|0.1
|Pérez
|11.0
|16.3
|10.2
|4.27
|0.1
Game 11 Lineups
|TIGERS
|PIRATES
|TIGERS
|PIRATES
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Jared Triolo - 2B
|Mark Canha - RF
|Bryan Reynolds - DH
|Riley Greene - LF
|Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Jack Suwinski - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Edward Olivares - RF
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Carson Kelly - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Henry Davis - C
|Jake Rogers - DH
|Alika Williams - SS
